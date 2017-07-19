Rose returns to site of first major outing as teen amateur

Justin Rose is set to get his Open Championship campaign going tomorrow morning as he tees off just before 10am.

The north Hampshire golfer will play the first two rounds alongside American Justin Thomas and former Open winner Louis Oosthuizen.

This year’s championship is being held at Royal Birkdale, a venue of particular significance for Rose as it was where he made his first major appearance back in 1998.

Aged 17, Rose was playing as an amateur and found himself in tied second place after the second round, level with Tiger Woods and one shot off the lead.

He remained in contention for the rest of the tournament, eventually finishing tied fourth on two over par and just two shots off that year’s champion, Mark O’Meara.

The next best-placed amateur, Sergio Garcia, was all the way back on 12 over par.

Things didn’t go quite as well on his return to Royal Birkdale as a professional for the 2008 Open however, as he struggled to joint 70th in the wet weather and a score of 21 over par.

Rose finished tied 22nd at last year’s Open. The 2013 US Open champion has yet to beat the tied fourth he got as an amateur.