Rose tees up encouraging signs ahead of the Masters

A nightmare opening six holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational cost Justin Rose his first title of the year.

But the north Hampshire golfer fought back and carded under par in all four rounds to finish third in Florida, four shots off winner Rory McIlroy.

Teeing off on the 10th hole, Rose was four-over par at Bay Hill following a brutal half-a-dozen holes.

But the former Tylney Park and Hartley Wintney club member, in arguably the form of his life, dusted himself off and surged up the leaderboard.

He responded with seven birdies to salvage the first round before carding one-under in a rollercoaster second day.

Rose made his move and announced himself as a contender on day three with an impressive five-under.

Heading into the final round in fourth place and three shots off the lead, the 37-year-old knew he was in with a shot.

Another round of 67 followed for Rose, but he could not match his playing partner, the red-hot McIlroy who stormed to victory with an eye-popping 64, winning on 18 under.

Rose has finished 1, T5, T8, T37, T5, and 3 in his last six PGA Tour starts, with a T10 on the European Tour sprinkled in between.

The Rio Olympic gold medallist pulled out of this week’s prestigious WGC Dell Match-Play Championship citing the event not to be ideal for his Masters preparations. The first major of the season runs from April 5-8.