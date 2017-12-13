Rose to host British Masters next year

– By Owen Hughes

Olympic champion Justin Rose has been announced as the tournament host for the 2018 British Masters.

The North Hampshire golfer has chosen Surrey’s Walton Heath course as the venue for the tournament, which will run from October 11-14 next year.

Rose, 37, is a former British Masters champion, winning the title in 2002 when he held off Ian Poulter, who hosted the tournament on its return to the European Tour in 2015.

The British Masters had been absent from the Tour for seven years until its inclusion in the schedule three years ago.

The former US Open champion has been in fine form this season, finishing runner-up at the Masters Tournament in April before winning back-to-back events on the European tour in the autumn.

Ian Poulter, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood have each hosted the tour over the past three years.

But it will be the first time that a main European Tour event has been held at Walton Heath since the European Open in 1991.

Rose told Sky Sports: “It’s a huge honour to host the British Masters and to follow in the footsteps of three friends of mine, Ian, Luke and Lee.

“I’ve known for a while that I was next in line to host in 2018, so I’ve been watching carefully to see how the boys have done the hosting role.”

Raised in Hook, Hampshire, Rose took gold in Rio in 2014 upon the sport’s return to the Olympic stage.