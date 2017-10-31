Rose wins first trophy in two years with final round glory

Justin Rose staged the biggest comeback of the season to win the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai after a record collapse by world number one Dustin Johnson.

The north Hampshire golfer posed with the trophy from the balcony high above the 18th green at Sheshan International – but it didn’t seem possible at the start of the day.

Rose, who celebrated his first win since his Olympic triumph in Rio, began the final round eight shots behind Johnson with a share of fourth place.

While Johnson, bidding to become the first man to win three WGC events in a year, slumped to a 77, new world number six Rose carded a stunning 31 on the back nine to secure a final round of 67 and record a two-shot victory.

The win is Rose’s second WGC win and elevates him to third in the Race to Dubai rankings.

The 37-year-old picked up €1,399,804 in prize money – his first winning cheque since claiming the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2015.

Rose was in fine form across the entire four days and was never lower than tied sixth at the end of each round.

The 2013 US Open winner opened with a first round of 67 and was tied third heading into the weekend following Friday’s four-under par second round.

Rose stuttered on day three to record par and drift seemingly too far behind the flying Johnson, who had launched himself to the top of the leaderboard thanks to a magical second round of nine-under par.

Rose failed to muster much of a challenge on the front nine on the final day and headed into the final nine holes on par for the day.

But birdies on 11, 13, 14, 16 and 17 meant Rose completed an historic comeback.

Johnson played his part though and his calamitous collapse matched the record for losing a six-shot lead.

The unwanted record is also held by, most recently, Sergio Garcia at Quail Hollow in 2005 and, most famously, by Greg Norman in the 1996 Masters.

Johnson ended up tying for second with Henrik Stenson and Brooks Koepka.