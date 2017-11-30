Rose’s hopes scuppered by final round

A poor start to the final round of the first European Tour competition of the season scuppered Justin Rose’s hopes of mounting a final day challenge at the UBS Hong Kong Open.

The north Hampshire golfer began the day five shots off the lead after a disappointing finish on Saturday saw him bogey the 16th and 17th holes.

The world number six, who narrowly missed out on the Race to Dubai title to Tommy Fleetwood the previous week, continued in similar vain on Sunday as he bogeyed both the first and third at Fanling.

Rose made gains on six, eight, 10 and 13 but his rocky start meant he carded two-over par for the final round to finish tied-10th on seven-under par.

The in-form 37-year-old, who won €28,658 (around £25,000) for his efforts, has finished 10th or higher in his last four competitions after his last tournament of 68, 69, 68 and 68.

He told Sky Sports: “It wasn’t quite what I was looking for but the start kind of indicated that. I’m really pleased I kept my head up and ground it out.

“I’ve never seen the course play better. For such a short golf course, it had some teeth – which is good to see.”

Aussie Wade Ormsby won on 11-under par to shoot to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings after the first competition.