Rose’s woes on final day at Players leave him on eight over par

A disastrous final round of 80 saw north Hampshire golfer Justin Rose drop all the way down to finish in a tie for 65th at the Players Championship over the weekend.

He finished on eight over par, with only three players who made the cut ending up below him on the table.

Rose had been having a steady tournament up until then, and was on level par after Saturday following rounds of 74, 71 and 71.

But after an uncharacteristically bad round on Sunday, he fell 40 places down the field.

The damage was done on two holes in particular, as he picked up ugly triple bogeys on the 10th and 17th.

That was backed up with three bogeys on the front nine and another on the 12th, with just two birdies to show for his efforts.

South Korea’s Si Woo Kim was the eventual winner of the tournament on 10 under par, three shots ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and a resurgent Ian Poulter, who were tied for second.