Rotarians make a difference to host of charities

Good causes in Basingstoke and Deane have benefitted from £60,000 in support from the kind-hearted Rotary Club.

At the club’s annual charity night, guests heard how the money had made a difference to so many people.

Charities such as the Camrose Centre that helps the homeless, Age Concern Day Centres and the Peacejam project for young people were among nearly 40 charities to benefit.

“Basingstoke Deane Rotarians have the X factor and the wow factor,” said Mark Jones, director of fundraising and communications at the Ark Cancer Charity, speaking on behalf of all the charity representatives.

“You have all made such a difference to so many good causes and projects, at home and aboard.

“Thank you so much for your wonderful support.”

Outgoing Rotary president Alan Gibson is due to hand over the chains of office to Lindy Richardson shortly, and paid tribute to the work the club has done during his term in office.

He said: “I am grateful to my fellow Rotarians for their wonderful support during my time as president, and it was

heartening to hear so many representatives of charities and other organisations describe how our members have made such a positive impact.

“We are a thriving rotary club, and we are delighted to get involved with good causes and projects where we are able to make a difference and have a good time doing something positive.”

The club meets every Tuesday evening at Test Valley Golf Club and welcomes new members.