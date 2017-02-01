Rotarians present £14k cheque to boost charity

Basingstoke Deane Rotarians have made another sizeable donation to the Ark Cancer Centre Charity after handing over £14,000 at the weekend.

The cheque was presented to the charity at the annual Basingstoke Deane Rotary Club Charity Concert in front of an enthusiastic sell-out audience at The Anvil.

It comes as part of Ark Cancer Centre Charity’s £5million fundraising appeal towards a new cancer treatment centre in North Hampshire.

Handing over the cheque, rotary club president Alan Gibson said: “This £14,000 cheque represents the fundraising that we have done so far during my president’s year.

“Additional money will be raised for the charity from the concert, and also the rotary club’s international boxing charity night on March 10.”

Charity trustee Merv Rees added: “The support from the public, and groups like the rotarians, has been fantastic.

“So far £1.3m has been raised and that is a testament to how important the cancer treatment centre project is.”

Sunday’s concert raised more than £13,000 for various good causes including Ark Cancer Centre Charity, including Help for Heroes and The Royal Marines Charity.

The concert featured VIP guests in the form of the Chelsea Pensioners and Basingstoke and Deane’s mayor Jane Frankum, and a performance from The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines.