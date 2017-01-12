Latest
Rotary club backs Austen project

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

#Basingstoke rotary club confirmed as one of the main sponsors for art project honouring Jane Austen… https://t.co/xZbGBXgTLC
28 mins ago
Defence Police Federation express concerns over handling of investigation into police shortfalls at AWE… https://t.co/l9oa3CN7vf
31 mins ago
Popley public urged to have say on which community projects they think deserve grants of up to £1,000 #Basingstoke… https://t.co/K6Y8VsbHf6
34 mins ago
Charity calls on residents to volunteer 1 hour of their time a week to help elderly or disabled people #Basingstoke… https://t.co/EPvkUFdvfv
38 mins ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR