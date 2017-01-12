Rotary club backs Austen project

The Rotary Club of Basingstoke Deane has signed up as one of the main sponsors for an art project honouring Jane Austen.

A total of 25 specially decorated ‘BookBenches’ are due to go on display later this year to mark 200 years since the death of the Steventon-born novelist.

Each of the benches are shaped like an open book and are covered in Austen-related designs drawn up by artists from across the region in celebration of the life of Basingstoke and Deane’s most famous daughter.

The BookBenches will be put on public display throughout the borough during the summer, before eventually being auctioned off, with 75 per cent of the proceeds going to Basingstoke organisation Ark Cancer Centre Charity.

And with the rotary club selecting Ark as one of its supported charities, club president Alan Gibson expressed his delight at becoming one of the main sponsors for the ‘Sitting With Jane’ project.

He said: “The Basingstoke Deane Rotarians have a proud track record of supporting local good causes and important projects, and Sitting With Jane ticks both of those boxes.

“Sitting With Jane is an exciting cultural, educational and legacy initiative that will ultimately benefit Ark Cancer Centre Charity.

“It is also a great opportunity to raise wider public awareness of what the rotary club does, and to show potential members how Rotarian have fun and make a positive difference.”