Rounding off a great weekend

Grant Rounding netted his first hat-trick of the season as Basingstoke Bison cruised passed Invicta Dynamos and into the last four of the South 1 play-offs.

The Herd eased to a 6-0 home win against the Gillingham side on Saturday before a 7-1 victory in Kent the following day for a 13-1 aggregate thrashing.

Rounding’s treble in the second leg set up a semi-final tie against London Raiders this weekend, with the first leg on Saturday in Romford followed by the home leg the following day.

The forward struck in each period for his first triple of the 2017/18 campaign. Goals from Daniel Scott and Roman Malinik and a brace from Tomas Karpov rounded off an easy Sunday afternoon for Bison.

That came after hitting the same opposition for six the day before.

Another Karpov double and strikes from Kurt Reynolds and Stuart Mogg put Bison 4-0 up before the final period.

Malinik and birthday boy Ryan Sutton finished off the scoring in the final six minutes.

But ‘Stoke’s dreams of a treble are over after losing their two-legged Autumn Cup final. They lost 4-2 at Swindon Wildcats on Friday, losing 7-3 on aggregate.

All focus will now be on the next round of the play-offs against the Raiders who finished fourth in South 1, 19 points behind league winners Bison.

Head coach Doug Sheppard insists his side have put the cup disappointment behind them and are raring to go in the play-off semi-finals.

He said: “We’ve got London for the semi-final and we cannot underestimate them. They’ve finished above us in the league table and knocked out from the play-offs a former EPL team so they have no fear of the big games.

“We know they’ll be ready for big games this weekend and we know we need to be ready and at our best while taking nothing for granted.”

The London side beat Bracknell Bees 10-7 on aggregate.

The other semi-final features league runners-up Peterborough Phantoms taking on cup winners Swindon Wildcats.