Row fall short against tough opposition in FA Trophy

Hartley Wintney’s battling performance against Bromley in the Buildbase FA Trophy First Round Proper was not enough to see them through to the next stage as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday.
The Row fought hard against the side 67 league places above them but two goals in the second half from Josh Rees and George Porter knocked the Hampshire side out of this year’s competition.
But the score remained level at the break as neither team could capitalise on their chances with former Football League striker Rowan Vine coming closest for the hosts when his first-minute shot was saved by Bromley’s David Gregory in goal.
A 25-yard strike from Rees 15 minutes from time and a back-post tap in from Porter shortly after was enough to secure victory for the south east London club.
Bromley manager Neil Smith was full of praise for Hartley after the game, describing the Row as a “fantastic footballing side”.
Speaking to BFCtv after the game, he said: “I think we actually gave them too much respect, we let them dominate us.
“It’s been publicised that it’s the biggest game in their history, and we had to match it, but I don’t think we got out of the traps until the second half.
“Fair play to them, they had obviously done their homework on us, but I thought Luke Wanadio coming on gave us a little bit of pace and directness.”
Hartley were due to be back in league action away to Uxbridge as we went to press on Tuesday night.