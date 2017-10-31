Row notch up second round victory to progress in Trophy

History-makers Hartley Wintney beat Swindon Supermarine 3-0 to win their second ever FA Trophy tie.
The Evo-Stik South East side put in an assured performance away from home to progress into the second qualifying round, where they face a handsome Hampshire derby tie against Gosport Borough.
The Row took the lead midway through the first half when Jake Baxter finished well from the spot, and that’s the way it stayed until two goals in four minutes around the hour mark put the game to bed.
Former Luton Town, Birmingham City and QPR striker Rowan Vine headed in a corner for a debut goal on 58 minutes before Jack French struck a thunderbolt into the back of the net moments later to make it 3-0 and game over.
The FA Trophy was less kind to Basingstoke Town, who crashed out of the competition and to their second defeat to Dorchester Town already this season.
It could have been a different story had ‘Stoke not been so wasteful in front of goal – Sam Argent, Ben Wright and Sam Smart all went close for Terry Brown’s men.
Shortly after the restart, and against the run of play, substitute Phil Ormrod put the Magpies in front with a smashed finish from six yards.
The striker doubled the home side’s advantage when he coolly converted a penalty.
Argent, who arguably provided the Dragons’ best offensive threat, stooped to head home a free-kick for a deserved goal – but it was the last action of the game and ‘Stoke were knocked out.
The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Camrose last week, and Basingstoke lost 1-0 at the Avenue earlier in the season.
The Dragons are back in league action on Saturday with a trip to King’s Langley.
Hartley Wintney, who will host south coast side Gosport in the next round of the FA Trophy on November 11, return to league action against Barton Rovers at The Memorial Fields on Saturday.