The Row rack up ton of goals

Hartley Wintney FC look dead certs to retain their Combined Counties Premier title after they went goal crazy once again on Saturday.
The Row hammered Chertsey Town 5-1 at Memorial Playing Fields to take their tally in the league this season to 100 goals from just 30 games.
It all means that Hartley Wintney now sit a massive 21 points clear of their nearest rivals, although second-placed Westfield do still have three games in hand.
With just two defeats and three draws to their name all season, it never looked likely that Chertsey would pull off an upset, after the match beat the weather to go ahead as planned.
But the visitors must’ve wished they hadn’t bothered after five minutes, as top scorer Sam Argent pulled off a majestic chip from 25 yards out to find the net.
And after goalkeeper Chico Ramos saved from Argent, and Luke Perkins slammed an effort against the post, George Hallahan made it 2-0 with a neat finish after 35 minutes.
Perkins claimed his side’s third just two minutes into the second half, before Andy Crosswell pulled one back for Chertsey with a 30-yarder.
But Meddie Nsubuga was then shown a straight card for the visitors for stamping on Steve Laidler to immediately end any hopes of a comeback.
And Hartley made the most of their man advantage after that, as Argent stroked an effort into the corner from the edge of the box, before then rattling a shot in from even further out late on to claim his hat trick.