Royal honour for Hampshire Hospitals for its work with armed forces

The trust which runs Basingstoke’s hospital has been honoured for its support of the armed forces by Prince Harry.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was given the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.

It is the highest award given for organisations which have signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

Hampshire Hospitals was one of the first trusts to offer members of the armed forces coming to the end of their service the opportunity to undertake work placements in the NHS.

The trust’s chief nurse Donna Green accepted the award, and said: “Working closely with the armed forces has had a hugely positive impact on our trust, and we are looking to forge even stronger links with the armed forces moving forward.”