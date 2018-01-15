Latest
Royal Marines band set to entertain

About the author

Eva Astreinidou

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Musical maestro Lucky Peterson pays tribute to Jimmy Smith in his new show touring this year: https://t.co/ZOyWy7JgPH
59 mins ago
A highlight of the Basingstoke calendar returns this month, and there is still time to grab a ticket and help raise… https://t.co/J1DWBMg4v1
3 hours ago
A Basingstoke primary school could be getting a massive revamp following plans for a two-storey building with eight… https://t.co/TCo4odLvtD
6 hours ago
The Russian State Ballet will be bringing their adaptation of The Snow Maiden to The Anvil in February: https://t.co/9PMxPdcxFx
8 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR