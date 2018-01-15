Royal Marines band set to entertain

A highlight of the Basingstoke calendar returns this month, and there is still time to grab a ticket and help raise funds for a good cause.

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines will play their way through an impressive and wide-ranging repertoire for charity at The Anvil on January 28.

All profits from this year’s concert will go to charities supported by Basingstoke Deane Rotary Club, including Help for Heroes and Ark Cancer Centre Charity, which is raising £5million to pay for a new cancer treatment centre in Basingstoke.

As well as the Band, the concert will feature The Royal Corps of Drums and an appearance by The Chelsea Pensioners.

Basingstoke Deane Rotary Club President Lindy Richardson said: “This concert is always a very special event for Basingstoke. The music will be superb, and the atmosphere will be exhilarating and unashamedly patriotic.”

This will be the 10th annual charity concert organised by Basingstoke Deane Rotary.

In recent years, each concert has raised more than £15,000 for good causes.

Tickets can be purchased on 01256 844244 or online at anvilarts.org.uk.