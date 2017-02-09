Royal tribute to Basingstoke-born It Girl Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

Both the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge have led the tributes to Basingstoke-born socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

The original It Girl was found dead at her flat in West London yesterday, with Met Police confirming that her death was being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious”.

Her death followed a long period of ill health, after she announced that she had been receiving treatment for a non-malignant brain tumour since last January.

The 45-year-old grew up in the 1,200-acre Dummer Grange estate, near Basingstoke, and became extremely close with the royal family, after her father Charles taught the Prince of Wales how to ski.

This friendship resulted in Prince Charles being named as Ms Palmer-Tomkinson’s godfather, with the two families regularly seen holidaying together.

In a statement released via Clarence House, Charles and wife Camilla, said: “We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family.”

The prince’s former butler, Grant Harrold, added on Twitter: “I am deeply shocked & saddened to hear Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died.

“I was lucky enough to have met her and know her family.

“A lovely lady.”

She became a household name during the 1990s through her hard partying lifestyle and exhibitionism and later starred in reality TV series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In 2002.

But after revealing she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour last November, she then used her celebrity profile to help raise the profile of the illness.

Chief executive of The Brain Tumour Charity, Sarah Lindsell, said: “Our hearts go out to all of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s family and friends.

“Three months ago, Tara was brave enough to speak out about her brain tumour diagnosis and the impact it had on her life.

“Her honesty helped to raise awareness of the disease and it was welcomed by the many thousands of people in the UK and around the world who cope with the impact of a brain tumour.

“Tara helped to show why we must do all we can to defeat this devastating disease, which is the biggest cancer killer of children and young people in the UK.”