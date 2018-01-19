Rugby family go dry to help fight cancer

A rugby team is ‘ditching the drink’ to show support for a friend and joining the fight against cancer.

Emma Tinker, a member of Chineham RFC for more than 10 years, is undergoing chemotherapy after being told her cancer had returned.

Now, 15 of the club’s players have taken on the ‘unthinkable’ dry January challenge until the end of the month, to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The team say they consider themselves ‘one big family’ and what better way to prove that than showing their support after seeing the effect of the devastating illness on their friend.

Speaking about the appeal on Facebook, Emma posted: “We have truly felt, and continue to feel, enveloped in all the love and support we have received from all you lovely friends and family. We wish you all a very happy and healthy 2018 and good luck to the guys doing dry January.”

The 15 players say they hope to raise more than £800 towards the cause, and are currently at £310.

One of the players, Jack Webster, said Emma is currently undergoing treatment and has recently seen a decrease in the size of her tumour.

Dave Floyd, chairman of the club, said: “Our rugby club is proud of its ‘one big family’ ethos and as one of our members is battling cancer, this is our way of showing our support and help through this difficult time.”

To donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/chineham-rfc.