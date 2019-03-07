Rugby team still on a roll as they win again

The winning streak for Basingstoke RFC continues as they chalk up yet another win.

Unbeaten league leaders Basingstoke made the trip to mid-table Fareham Heathens looking to take another positive step towards promotion. The reverse fixture in 2018 saw Basingstoke run the opposition off the park, scoring 54 points in the process.

Stoke started with a strong wind behind them and utilised this well from the boot of fly-half Kurtis Eagle, pinning the hosts in their own 22 for the first 10 minutes. A strong start from Basingstoke has been the story this season, however they couldn’t take advantage of their position and Fareham managed to work out of their half. Basingstoke seemed to slump for the next 15 minutes, during which Fareham managed to break tackles and make yards with every carry. This showed when they took the first points of the game following an abnormal weak ‘Stoke defence to make the score 5-0. This was a wakeup call for the visitors, who continued after the kick-off with a similar intensity to the first 10 minutes. Strong set pieces set them up for several big carries, before going wide and centre Adam Richards crossing the line. Basingstoke kept the pressure high but didn’t get another score before the break, going into half-time at 5-5.

A change of tactic at half-time brought immediate success as second row Russell Northcote went under the posts. This was smartly converted by Kurtis Eagle making the score 12-5. ‘Stoke continued to put pressure on in search of 2 more tries for the bonus point in a game that was becoming more and more scrappy. Basingstoke then suffered a big loss with veteran Russell Northcote going off with a serious ankle injury. Numerous changes saw Jordan Plenderlieth and Sean McDermott take the field, both with strong impacts. Another substitution saw Mick West come on, and immediately go the length of the pitch, before assisting Danny Bourne for his first try for Basingstoke, again converted by Eagle making the score 19-5.

Basingstoke continued the pressure, especially prop Guy Pope who continued strong running all the way to 80 minutes, but to no avail. The visitors took the win and 4 points, making their lead at the top of the table now 10 points with 4 games remaining.

The next match is at home on Saturday 9 March at 3pm against Eastleigh.