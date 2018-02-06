Rumours of a great tribute act

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, one of the world’s leading tribute acts to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage with a new show celebrating 40 years of the iconic Rumours album and following on from their sellout tour ‘Hits to Blues’ in 2016/17.

Performing the legendary Rumours album note-for-note and in its entirety, plus many more, the band will be appearing at The Anvil next month.

Encompassing nearly five decades of legendary music and channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offer a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved bands of all time.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac’s founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are dubbed as the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most memorable groups.

From the outset, the Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac musicians and performers have always striven to combine their deep personal love and reverence for the music of Fleetwood Mac with the excitement and spontaneity of live performance.

Immersed in this music as they are, they know that these are songs which simply refuse to be played without passion and intensity.

To date, the tribute act have played more than 600 major concert events and performed to over 600,000 Mac fans from across the world.

The Sunday Times has rated the the show “a stunning and incredibly accurate snapshot of the world’s first super group”.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are set to play at The Anvil on March 16 from 8pm. Tickets are priced between £35.50 and £25.50.

For more information or to book your tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.