Run and talk for mental health sufferers

More than 50 people took part in a special run held in Basingstoke last Wednesday to support people with mental health problems.

Hatch Warren Runners took part in the #RunAndTalk campaign staged nationally by Mind and England Athletics to help those suffering with poor mental health through talking.

The runners staged a 45-minute session, chatting along the way.

Basingstoke Samaritan Matt Holman, who is also a member of Hatch Warren Runners, said: “It was great to bring together two passions for members of this amazing club, running and talking.

“Whilst most runners do enjoy a conversation while running with their friends, it was nice to have a chance to talk with a wide range of runners of all abilities and their own amazing running stories and journeys.

“Basingstoke Samaritans is all for supporting these local community initiatives and helping people to talk is something that is high on the national agenda of many charities and organisations right now.”