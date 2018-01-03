Running 500 miles in honour of his partner

Running 500 miles is more than daunting for most of us, but not for a Basingstoke man who raised an impressive £8,500 in the process.

Danny Bates set himself the epic challenge at the beginning of 2017 in memory of his partner Rachel Walker.

He was inspired to clock up the miles to raise money for children and young people with cancer and honouring a time he and Rachel enjoyed the Proclaimers headlining at Cropredy Folk Festival, he decided to emulate their infamous ‘I would walk 500 miles’ lyric.

Finishing his 36th run in Portsmouth last month, he said running has helped him cope with the loss of his partner.

He said: “Rachel meant an incredible amount to me, our families and our friends. Together, we have accumulated many happy memories with Rachel, which is a testament to her loving, caring and witty character.

“Running this year has helped [me] recall memories of the many good times we had spent together. Many of my runs had been in places we’d created memories, whether it was during one of our walks around Alice Holt, day trips to Portsmouth, or hiring a beach hut in Bournemouth as part of Rachel’s ‘Make a Wish’.

“I consider myself fortunate to have met Rachel, and spent many fantastic years with both Rachel and her incredibly supportive family. We will be together with extended family on Boxing Day, remembering again our beautiful girl.”

The funds raised will be for Teenage Cancer Trust and CLIC Sargent, which both supported Rachel, to help them improve their wards and support facilities.

Liz Blunt, local CLIC Sargent fundraising engagement manager, said: “What Danny has done is an amazing achievement and fantastic lasting tribute to Rachel. To think that Danny has run the equivalent of over 19 marathons this year is staggering.

“The money Danny has raised for CLIC Sargent, will make a significant difference in how we can support families at such a tough time in their lives.”

To donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/yd4s8sd9.