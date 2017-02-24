Rural traders to benefit from funding

Rural businesses across Basingstoke and Deane are set to benefit from millions of pounds of EU funding.

The Enterprise M3 Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) bids for funding from the Government to pay for major projects across north Hampshire and Surrey.

And it has now secured £3.6million from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), which is part of the European Structural and Investment Funds programmes (ESIF).

The projects funded by Enterprise M3 look to grow the economy, create jobs and upgrade infrastructure, with the new funding set to be spread between food processions, rural business development and rural tourism infrastructure.

A total of £881,000 will be made available in small grants of between £50,000 and £170,000 for businesses in the food processing sector, while £881,000 of grants will be made available to develop rural tourism infrastructure.

And the largest share of £1.8m will be allocated to help new and expanding businesses in rural areas to grow, with a free workshop for those interested in applying taking pace on March 20 at Rushmoor Borough Council’s offices in Farnborough.

Chair of the Enterprise ESIF Committee, Zoe Gray, said: “This will build on the benefits already being derived by several businesses that successfully applied for earlier calls of the ESIF programme.”

To book a place at the event, call 01962 846755.