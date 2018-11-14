Russell Watson Canzoni d’Amore

Following a series of sell-out performances in 2015 and 2016, the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time, Russell Watson, comes to The Anvil with his new show Canzoni d’Amore on Friday 16 November.

Russell’s career to date has seen some incredible achievements, and his success has taken him around the world, with performances for Her Majesty The Queen, the late Pope John Paul II, Barack Obama, and many more notable figures.

His debut album The Voice held simultaneous number one slots in the US and UK (a world first), spending a record breaking 52 weeks at the top in the UK. He has sold in excess of 7 million albums and won 4 Classical BRITS. He was the first artist to perform at the Kodak Theatre, the home of the Oscars in Los Angeles, and was the only British artist to be invited to perform at the Independence Day celebrations at the White House in July 2012.

Captivating to watch and enchanting to listen to, Russell continues to wow audiences with his enigmatic and entertaining live performances. Canzoni d’Amore will be no exception.