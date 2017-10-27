Saddling up for cycle to Birmingham

Three Basingstoke-based fundraisers have helped raise £2,500 for Ark Cancer Centre Charity’s £5million fund after cycling from their offices in the town all the way to Wythall, just south of Birmingham.

Simon Daunter, Ali Cuthbert and Dave Deadman were part of the 13-strong team from financial company Phoenix Wealth who took on the 100-mile journey.

And while the cyclists were out on the road, colleagues at the Wythall office took turns to try and complete the same distance on stationary bikes in a quicker time.

Mike Shrimpton, Phoenix Wealth’s chief operating officer, said: “In the Basingstoke office, we have a long-standing passion for supporting local charities, and doing physical challenges to raise money for them.

“We’re incredibly proud to be supporting Ark – a charity close to the hearts of many employees here – and helping them to achieve their goal.”