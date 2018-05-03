Safety risk and congestion top M3 services concerns

Furious Basingstoke campaigners opposed to plans for two new motorway service areas on the M3 held a public protest on Friday.

The group gathered on a bridge crossing the M3 to discuss MP Maria Miller’s petition objecting to the proposed service stations that was put before parliament on Tuesday last week.

Mrs Miller said: “This petition, which has received more than 3,000 signatures, demonstrates the very significant level of concern among local residents about the two separate proposals for new motorway services.

“Residents have told me of their serious concerns that new facilities would be a risk to road safety and cause congestion, as well as being incredibly damaging to our environment.

“Furthermore, they are simply not needed, given that the existing services at Fleet and Winchester are only 23 miles apart.”

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council is currently considering the proposed services at Junction 6, which has received 179 objections.

The proposal for the service area at Hatch Warren would potentially involve a flyover being built across the motorway near homes and Brighton Hill playing fields.

Mike Henry, a former Highways Agency consultant on related matters along the M3, said: “I cannot speak for current Highways England views. However it has long been recognised that there are seasonal capacity and safety challenges in the weaving distance between Junction 7 and 8 of the M3. Indeed Highways England has acknowledged this as recently as March 2017 in its M25 to Solent Route Strategy.”

Borough councillors joined Mrs Miller and members of Basingstoke Residents Against Motorway Service Stations in the protest.

Basing ward councillor, Onnalee Cubitt, said: “Basingstoke residents have signed this petition to show very clearly that they don’t want these 24/7 blots on the local landscape, with the pollution, traffic and noise they will bring.”

Cllr Terri Reid, who represents Hatch Warren and Beggarwood, said: “The response to the petition from local residents has been phenomenal, and underlines the strength of feeling against the proposal.

“The strong message is, this is a step too far, Hatch Warren and Beggarwood residents have had enough and we will fight this proposal all the way.”

Councillors Cubitt and deputy leader of the council Reid are standing in the Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council elections today.

