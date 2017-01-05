Santa bus brings in charity cash

A Basingstoke charity have been handed a cash boost following a bus company’s festive fundraising drive.

Commuters using a special Stagecoach bus in the weeks leading up to Christmas were surprised to find a familiar face behind the wheel when they got on board.

Father Christmas himself drove a traditionally decorated Santa Bus on the Basingstoke route, in a bid to help raise vital funds for charity St Michael’s Hospice.

Youngsters enjoyed gifts presented to them by the special driver, while families also were able to have a sing-a-long to some festive classics played through the speakers.

And it was confirmed this week that’s Stagecoach’s efforts have seen them raise a grand total of £1,005 for charity.

Martin Gibbon, who is the company’s Basingstoke operations manager, said: “Our drivers are more than happy to help spread festive cheer, while our passengers always give generously, and the younger children in particular enjoy seeing Santa driving their bus.

“I’m really proud of our local Santa bus drivers, Dave Flower and Paul Govey, for going above and beyond, and really getting into the Christmas spirit all in the name of charity.

“Both have helped to raise a fantastic amount for St Michael’s Hospice.”

St Michael’s Hospice provide palliative care for people living with life-limiting illnesses across north Hampshire, with fundraising manager, Daisy Mitchell, admitting she was “delighted” by the sum.

She said: “It is truly fantastic.

“The people of Basingstoke were so generous and helped to raise a fantastic amount of money for St. Michael’s Hospice.

“It’s always a joy to be part of such a fantastic community event.

“I would like to say a personal thank you to everyone who supported the Santa Bus.

“I would also like to say thank you to Stagecoach and to Santa himself who helped make this year’s event so successful.”