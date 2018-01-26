‘Save our rink’: Thousands support keeping arena open

More than 4,400 people in Basingstoke have signed a petition calling for action to be taken to save their ice rink.

Keen skaters and ice hockey players who use the facility are wondering why it was not included in £300million redevelopment plans in the town’s leisure park unveiled earlier this month by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

The petition, which was reposted by ice hockey team Basingstoke Bison, claims that the present operator Planet Ice has indicated that it can only guarantee its use by the team until the end of the current season – the end of March – due to ongoing maintenance issues.

The petition calls for the council to act to help save the rink, widely known as Basingstoke Arena.

The petition reads: “In our opinion the council are partly responsible because they have failed to correctly monitor the condition of the building and to enforce any terms of the lease requiring the leasees to maintain the building to a good standard.

“There is an extremely diverse group of customers who use the facility and it provides sport and recreation for many clubs.

“For all too long the council has ignored what the community demands and have stood idly watching the rink deteriorate. We say enough.”

Commenting on the petition, Josanne Cannon said: “Don’t turn Basingstoke into a ghost town. Keep the facilities open.”

David Evans added: “Planet Ice has been an asset to the ice sports community for as long as I can remember. It would be entirely tragic for it to be lost from our town.”

Borough council leader Councillor Clive Sanders said the council owns the land at the leisure park but it would be difficult for it to justify using public funds to repair the building as it is a private commercial business.

He added: “The £300million rejuvenation of the leisure park is an innovative and complex regeneration project.

“It will take some years before construction will be completed and of course it is subject to gaining planning permission.

“The detail of what new facilities will be included has yet to be decided and discussions with existing operators as well as public consultation on what residents want to see will be part of shaping the future provision.”

Planet Ice were contacted for a comment.

To sign, visit www.ipetitions.com/petition/keep-an-ice-rink-in-basingstoke.