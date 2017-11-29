Sawn-off shotguns and WWI pistol among guns handed in

Several hundred firearms, including First World War revolvers and a gun made to look like a walking stick, have been handed into police stations across Hampshire.

Police officers urged people in Hampshire who may have illegally held guns or ammunition they don’t use to drop them off as part of a two-week campaign.

The firearms and ammunition surrender launched on November 13 urged people to take the opportunity to hand in the items so they could be disposed of safely and not fall into the hands of criminals.

During that fortnight 351 firearms and 95 units of ammunition were recovered.

Chief Inspector Emma Baillie, head of armed response for Hampshire and Thames Valley, said: “We are very pleased that so many people took the opportunity to take part in this initiative and the number of firearms recovered certainly proves how valuable such a surrender is.

“Gun crime is low in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and has not seen a rise other force areas have, however we cannot be complacent and we will continue to do all we can to make our communities safer.”

Firearms handed in across Hampshire included a number of working illegally held self-loading pistols and working revolvers from the First World War, including two that were used in the Battle of the Somme.

Other interesting firearms included a gun made to look like a walking stick handed in on the Isle of Wight and another made to look like a pen.

A number of illegally held shotguns, including a sawn off shotgun, a revolver made in 1893, rifles, air pistols as well as imitation firearms and BB guns were also handed in.

Police forces across the county partnered up with the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) to carry out the two-week surrender.

Those surrendering firearms did not face prosecution for the illegal possession. But police stressed this was not an amnesty and that they will investigate should there be a link to a crime.