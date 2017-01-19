Say Hi-de-Hi to comedy thriller

If you thought Christmas was over for 11 months at least – think again.

You can mark it all over again when comedy thriller Dong Ding Murder Me on High comes to The Haymarket from Wednesday, January 25 to Saturday, January 28.

Sir Walton Gates, played by Hi-de-Hi favourite Jeffrey Holland, is preparing to celebrate when the guests arrive – some expected, some unexpected – and things start to unfold which will ensure it’s a Christmas never to be forgotten.

Also starring former ‘The Bill’ actor David Callister and Australian performer Mark Little, the production is expected to be sell out, due to Talking Scarlet Theatre Company’s popularity.

Last year’s January show at the Basingstoke theatre, titled ‘Secondary Cause of Death’, received positive reviews.

So for Jeffrey, who has performed at the Wote Street theatre on numerous occasions, the chance to perform in the town was an offer too good to refuse.

The 70-year-old also starred in last year’s successful show.

“I play the Knight, Sir Walton Gates, who is a bit of a bumbling old duffer and great fun to play,” he told the Observer.

“And having worked with Talking Scarlet a few times before I leapt at another chance to work with a few old friends and hope I’ll make some new ones too.

“This show has got a lot of comedy and a few mysterious twists along the way!

“We also have a great stage crew and we’re always made to feel very welcome.”

Jeffrey has had a glittering career on and off the stage which has spanned more than 50 years.

Appearances in shows such as Dad’s Army and You Rang, M’Lord made Jeffrey a popular face in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but it was his eight-year spell as camp comic Spike Dixon in the award-winning sitcom Hi-de-Hi in which he became a regular face on British TV.

And even though roles on the small screen have been sparse in recent years, Jeffrey is enjoying a new lease of life on stage, where he has travelled all over the country performing in numerous shows.

One of these stand out roles occurred towards the end of 2015 when Jeffrey starred in his own one-man production, My Friend Laurel, which focuses on the life of comedian Stan Laurel.

“If I could give advice to anyone who is thinking of taking up acting, I would say, just give it a go,” he said.

“Because as my mum said to me, you won’t know unless you try.”

“And I personally think it is very important for young people to watch live theatre when they have the chance to.

“There is nothing like it and it is so different from all the electronic stuff that dominates our world now and it takes you into another realm.”

He added: “Once the shows are over, I will enjoy having a nice glass of wine to relax!”

Tickets cost from £19 to £24.