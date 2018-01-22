School expansion plan praised by MP on visit

An MP visited different facilities in Basingstoke to hear all about developments in schools and a programme for end of life care.

First in a series of visits, Maria Miller joined staff at Winklebury infant and junior schools to meet members of the school council, who gave her a tour of the infants.

The MP then paid a visit to King’s Furlong Infant School, where she met staff and heard about plans for an extension to the school.

She said: “It was wonderful to have the opportunity to meet many of the children and staff. The children [also] had some great questions for me.

“I was also pleased to hear the plans for the extension at the school. More investment is being made in Basingstoke schools than ever before, with more than £5million being invested in the new buildings at King’s Furlong Infant and Junior Schools.”

Mrs Miller also visited a specialist nurse at St Michael’s Hospice, to hear about the North Hampshire Six Steps end of life care education programme.

Sue Martin, the specialist nurse, delivers the programme which supports care homes in building skills in managing end of life care and enabling residents to die in their home rather than being admitted to hospital.

Mrs Miller said: “The Six Steps programme is incredibly important in helping to ensure that elderly care home residents who are approaching the end of life are not admitted to hospital where this is inappropriate and are able to spend their last days peacefully in their home.”

Seventeen care homes in North Hampshire are now accredited with the programme.

She added: “From what I have heard the programme has been very successful in reducing admissions to hospital and improving the care of the dying in local care homes.”