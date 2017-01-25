School kids set to take centre stage

Pupils from a Hook independent school will follow the yellow brick road to Basingstoke’s Haymarket Theatre for a special one-off performance next week.

Students from year 7 through to year 13 from Sherfield School’s drama club will take to the stage to recreate the 1939 classic the Wizard of Oz.

The youngsters will be supported by a select group of musicians, with a professional pianist, drummer, and bassist joining some of the school’s own musicians to form an orchestra.

And Sherfield pupils have even designed all of the lighting, sounds effects, and sets for the show, while they will oversee it themselves when the curtain is raised at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Having previously put on modern musicals in the past, including Avenue Q, Our House and Little Shop of Horrors, head of drama at Sherfield, Matt Reynolds, said the pupils were keen to do something a little more traditional this time around.

He added: “The production is very much based on the original musical from 1939.

“It’s certainly been a challenge, but I’m confident that the production will be a huge success.

“It’s a bit of an experiment, but we really want to be getting out there as much as much as possible into the local community.”

Anyone wanting to purchase a ticket can do so at: www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz-1.