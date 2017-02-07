School kids voice ‘sexting’ warning

A group of six Odiham schoolchildren have created an animated film warning how nude pictures sent between youngsters could potential spread “like a wildfire”.

Around 13 per cent of children taking part in a recent survey of schools across the county by Hampshire police admitted to not thinking it was against the law for under 18s to take part in ‘sexting’.

But a teenage team from Robert May’s School this week presented a short movie of their own creation to front a campaign by the force to point out the possible life-changing consequences.

The movie by Alfie Payne, Chyanne Cox, Annabel Main, Charlotte Applin, all 14, and Katherine Bowditch, and Anna Driver, both 13, illustrates how a young girl sends a naked selfie to a boy, who then shares it many times with other.

It then warns that “sending a nude is the spark” that causes the resulting problems, with two theatrical face masks regularly appearing throughout to represent the thoughts and emotions experienced by the characters.

Robert May’s teacher, Kathleen Wingfield, said: “We’re so proud of the students for the innovative skills, dedication and cooperation they displayed in both creating and presenting their campaign proposal.”

The teenagers presented their animation on Monday, ahead of World Safer Internet Day today, after being chosen as the winners of Hampshire Constabulary’s Police Apprentice sexting prevention campaign in November.

School and youth engagement coordinator, PC Maria Carrick, said: “Everyone involved in this project is proud of the dedication displayed by the students in producing this film, and their commitment to setting a positive example for other young people.

“What we recognise and respect through our Police Apprentice initiative is the credibility and expertise that young people hold in developing solutions for issues that affect them.

“This is about educating and safeguarding, so young people feel confident in speaking with the police, and seeking help.

“Hampshire Constabulary can take an approach in partnership with those young people to encourage safer, informed choices.”

Anyone wanting to view the film can do so at: http://tinyurl.com/zobrutc.