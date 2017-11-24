School meal price set to rise by 15p a day

The price of freshly-cooked school meals will increase by 15p from the start of the next school year.

Proposals to increase the price of two-course school meals were considered by Hampshire County Council earlier this month.

The executive lead member of children’s services, Councillor Keith Mans, said that a price per meal increase of 15p will take effect from September 2018, taking the cost to £2.30 per day.

Speaking ahead of the decision, he said: “I am keen that school meals remain affordable but there is a balance to be struck between being able to continue to maintain such prices and meeting the increasing and unavoidable costs associated with providing those meals.”

The increase brings the price per meal in line with those charged by other local authorities, as well as the Department for Education’s funding for Universal Infant Free School Meals, which is set at £2.30.

Over the last school year, HC3S, the county council’s catering business, cooked and served more than 14 million meals in Hampshire’s schools.

The service sources the ingredients for school meals from local suppliers to create healthy menus without additives, as well as nut-free food that also meets the requirements of medically proven food allergies.