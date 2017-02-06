School of rock comes to Basingstoke

Have your children ever fancied themselves forming the next great rock band?

Youngsters in Basingstoke and Tadley now have the chance to improve their musical talents with the opening of two new rock schools in the district.

The Rock Project teaches young people aged seven to 18 how to play guitar, bass and drums, as well as sing, in after-school sessions.

Professional musicians offer tuition, helping students to perform as a band.

It was launched in the district last month, with sessions at Queen Mary’s College in Basingstoke and Bishopswood Junior School in Tadley.

The Rock Project tutor Harmeet Nandra said: “We already have a number of sessions running across Berkshire, Hampshire and Surrey, but parents from Basingstoke made enquiries about a school in their area so we felt the time was right to open here.

“We are really excited to be opening in Basingstoke and Tadley and already have some really talented young musicians coming along to the sessions.

“Along with learning to play the music they love, it is genuinely inspiring to see how much The Rock Project students grow, both as musicians and in confidence, through taking part in sessions.”

Separate junior sessions are staged for children aged seven to 11, and a senior group for those between 11 and 18 years old.

The first half of each session sees students tutored in their chosen instrument, before putting their skills into practice in the second half and coming together to play as a band.

Queen Mary’s College junior sessions run from 4.45pm to 6.45pm, and senior sessions from 6.45pm to 8.45pm, on Tuesdays during term time.

At Bishopswood Junior School, junior sessions are from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, and senior sessions from 6.45pm to 8.45pm on Mondays.

All instruments are supplied.

For more information or to sign up, go to berkshire.therockproject.com or call Harmeet on 0118 334 5562.