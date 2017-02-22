School raises thousands for charity

Children at a school on the Basingstoke and Deane border have raised an impressive £7,643 for Berkshire-based bereavement charity Daisy’s Dream, which they handed over this week.

The money was raised by Cheam School, in Headley, at their Christmas fair in December.

And this week the cheque for the funds was presented to Daisy’s Dream fundraiser Gemma Gittins.

Gemma said: “To raise such a great amount at a Christmas fair is nothing short of amazing and we are extremely grateful to everyone at the school who contributed.

“The money raised could help us support as many as 10 families across the area for a whole year, so we are so indebted to Cheam School for their generosity.”

Daisy’s Dream is based in Twyford and supports children and families across the county who are affected by life-threatening illness or bereavement.

Jacqui Marriott, head of pre-prep at Cheam School, added: “We decided to support Daisy’s Dream because we know what a devastating impact bereavement or long-term illness can have on a child.

“The Christmas fair was a great success and we had such an amazing team of volunteers, and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped us to raise this fantastic sum.”