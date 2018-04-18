Schoolboy bats his way to regional table tennis glory

A schoolboy from Basingstoke has his eye on a national competition after triumphing in the regional table tennis championships.

Eduard Lakatos, a year six pupil at Kempshott Junior School, picked up a bat for the first time two years ago and excelled in the Basingstoke leagues.

The young competitor has represented his school at the interschool championship, and represented Basingstoke at the county interschool final in February.

Eduard won first place at the county competition qualifying him for the national championship this weekend, where he will represent his school, Basingstoke and Hampshire in his age group.

The youngster is no stranger to pressure at prestigious table tennis competitions.

Eduard finished runner up in the Cliffendale Chandlers Juniors championships Under-11 boys and in the cadet boys in the internal Hampshire championship.

More than 350 players representing 50 counties will gather at the Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton, on Saturday for the finals of the Butterfly Schools’ National Individual Table Tennis Championships.

The tournament is the largest one day competition in the table tennis calendar in England.

Earlier this month, Eduard spent a week training in Sweden to prepare for the competition.