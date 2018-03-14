Schoolboy becomes part of housing development’s history

A Hook schoolboy will leave a lasting mark on a new housing development after winning a competition to name the estate.

Amar Jheeta, 11, who attends Robert May’s School, was selected ahead of 100 other entrants for his suggestion of Oakwood Grange, inspired by the number of trees in the area.

Hook Junior School hosted the competition in partnership with David Wilson Homes Southern while Amar was still a pupil there.

Amar’s winning name will now be used on all of the development’s signs and promotional material.

His father, Bob Jheeta, said: “We are very proud of Amar, he always complains he never wins anything so he certainly won on a large scale this time.

“For Amar to have been an integral cog in naming the development is great – he leaves his own small legacy in Hook.”

Rob Allen, sales director for the developer, said the company was “delighted” to call the development Oakwood Grange “thanks to Amar’s fantastic suggestion”.

Amar also received a £25 Book Token and has since visited the development on Griffin Way North.

Around 215 homes will be built on the site adjacent to the London Road A30.