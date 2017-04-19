Schoolgirl’s fundraiser helps sick babies unit

A generous Chineham schoolgirl’s fundraising is set to benefit babies in the neonatal Unit at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

Mary Land-Wilkins sold teddies, books, sweets and cakes alongside a tombola in the garden of the Chineham Arms to pull in the pounds and raise an impressive £533.86 for the unit, which treats newborn babies in need of special care.

Eight-year-old Mary, who attends Four Lanes Community School, said: “I just wanted to help babies that are born early to grow and get better, so I am really pleased to have raised this much money.

“I did not expect to raise so much, so thank you to everybody who came and bought things from me.”

The money Mary raised will be used to buy a new reclining chair – which makes it easier for new mothers to breastfeed – and apnoea monitors, allowing a baby’s breathing to be monitored while they are asleep.

Staff were delighted with the kind donation.

“We are all really grateful for Mary’s effort and generosity,” said Grazia Sinar, clinical matron on the neonatal unit at Basingstoke Hospital.

“She has done a fabulous job to raise so much money and everybody is really touched that she thought of us.”