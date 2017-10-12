Science and engineering inspiration for school pupils

Secondary school pupils from north Hampshire have taken part in the AWE Engineering Challenge.

Costello Technology College and The Clere School and Technology College competed to build a boat using a set of household items.

They were then assessed in a large pool in a drag race, and on transporting liquid and cargo.

AWE graduate Matt Kingston said: “We really enjoyed the chance to engage with the students and enthuse them in the subjects of science and engineering.

“We were very impressed by the ingenuity and teamwork with which the students approached the challenges and the range of designs which they produced.”