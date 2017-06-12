Science comes to life for Hatch Warren pupils

Science was brought to life for pupils at Hatch Warren Junior School with slime, fruit and lava lamps.

As part of AWE’s (Atomic Weapons Establishment) primary science challenge, experiments were carried out where magnetic slime, lava lamps and ‘fruity’ batteries were made.

“All the pupils have been so enthusiastic and engaged,” said Dom, a graduate scientist and one of AWE’s presenting team.

“It has been fantastic getting involved with this practical science outreach in schools, which is part of AWE’s graduate development programme.

“It is so important that youngsters learn early on that science is fun and exciting and offers such a range of great opportunities.”

How to make super-fast frozen ice lollies from liquid nitrogen was also demonstrated as part of the presentation of scientific principles such as gravity, magnetism and temperature.

Sapphire, aged 10, wants to be science teacher when she grows up:

“It has been lots of fun making energy from fruit and seeing how many volts it takes to make an LED bulb light up.”

Finlay, also aged 10, preferred the slime:

“I always enjoy science but it has been great doing real experiments – it was interesting to prove iron is magnetic making the magnetic slime.”