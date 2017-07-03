Science put to test

YOUNG scientists from three schools in Basingstoke jumped into the fast lane to compete against each other.

Hurst Community College, Brighton Hill Community School and Bishop Challoner were joined by other schools from across the borough to take part in three motor engineering challenges, in the final of the AWE Royal Institution Master Class series.

Roger Jones, headteacher of Hurst Community College, which hosted the event, said: “I was really impressed by the enthusiasm and excitement that the students showed.

“Everyone attending was really inspired by the AWE scientists and the fantastic activities designed to deepen the students’ understanding of science.”

The aim of the event was to inspire schoolchildren into careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Each team was made up of pupils from a variety of schools and they had to construct a model car to race and perform in three formats.

The first involved a drag race with an electric motor, the second used elastic power in an endurance challenge and finally a dramatic water jump on compressed air and water.

Callum Webb, a year nine pupil at Hurst school, said: “It was an enlightening experience of science in the real world. I hope to pursue a career as a cosmologist or in astrophysics.”