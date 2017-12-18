Scout leader’s bid to help out in Uganda

A scout leader from Basingstoke who plans to embark on a trip of a lifetime for charity needs your help to get her there.

Mary Date, who has been selected to go on a three-week trip to Uganda, hopes to help raise more than £3,200 to carry out vital community projects in the area.

Seven scout leaders, all from Basingstoke and 18 young people will be embarking on the once-in-a-lifetime trip, hoping to raise more than £80,000.

They hope to raise the funds from bucket collections, bag packing in supermarkets, car boot sales, as well as physical challenges such as Tough Mudder and the London to Brighton cycle ride.

While in Uganda they plan to paint a school, contribute to the community, buy and supply items to schools and locals, as well as sanitise a dirty well.

Ms Date, who has taken part in Hampshire scouting for the last 14 years and travelled to Uganda in 2015, said: “The trip was a truly influential moment for me, and I cannot wait to go back and see the difference that we made and see the friends that we made.

“The ability to see another culture and see how people celebrate life and what is important to them is an eye-opening experience and truly makes me grateful for life.”

Hampshire Scouts send a group to the area every four years.

For the first time ever, seven scout leaders will be going from Basingstoke with other participants from Portsmouth, Basingstoke, Kent, Waterlooville and surrounding areas.

Hampshire Scouts have been helping the people in the Masindi district of Uganda since 2000, camping with local scouts and working with them to carry out their projects.

Out of the £80,000, the majority will be used to cover expedition fees, while around £5,000 will help fund the outreach projects, covering the protection of one natural water spring, the cost of redecorating a school and a budget to provide gift items to the local school and hospital.

To donate, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/marydate.