Scrooge gets a modern twist in classic tale

Prepare to be visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future this December.

Join the creators of Brr! The Story of a Penguin Who Doesn’t Like the Cold, in their fast-paced, funny and highly physical contemporary adaptation of Dickens best-loved story, A Christmas Carol.

Brought up to date for modern audiences, A Christmas Carol will delight families with plenty of laughs and high-jinks, a fabulous cast and puppets and a magical talking Christmas Tree.

It’s Christmas Eve, a rich man sits alone in his gilded tower and awaits the ghosts of his past and his future.

In Scrooge’s office, high in a glass tower, somewhere in the City of London, the spirits are gathering in the darkening gloom to take this selfish, greedy man on a journey to his own salvation – but will he heed their lesson? He has just one night to change his ways or face a terrible fate.

A story of redemption and enlightenment, the show has much to say to audiences about our society, and the responsibilities we owe to others through our actions.

This performance has been dubbed “a heart-warming show recommended for the whole family” by Families Online.

The first showing is tomorrow at 6.30pm at Woodlands Hall in Headley Down. The second performance is the following night, on Saturday at 6.30pm at The Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre in Bordon.

Full price tickets cost £7, children’s tickets are £5 and there is a discount available for families.

For more information or to book tickets for either venue, visit phoenixarts.co.uk or call the box office on 01420 472664.