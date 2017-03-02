Secrets from prehistoric past of Pamber Forest are being dug up

Ancient woodland to the east of Tadley is being excavated by the area’s very own Time Team in order to reveal its prehistoric past.

A series of six or more previously unknown prehistoric monuments have been discovered in part of Pamber Forest using aerial survey techniques.

These aerial pictures showed outlines of the monuments, although the find was thanks to the Silchester project team from the University of Reading rather than Tony Robinson and co.

And this discovery has now prompted Dr Catherine Barnett and Professor Michael Fulford from the university to approach the Englefield Estate, which the forest is part of, to request permission to start an archaeological investigation.

The work is part of the university’s Silchester Environs project, which is looking to examine the landscape around the Late Iron Age and Roman town of Calleva Atrebatum in Silchester.

Research manager Dr Barnett said: “Excavation and analysis of the sites in Pamber Forest will be key to examining human-environment relationships and agricultural developments by the local population over this time.

“A tremendous amount of information has already been uncovered and celebrated thanks to past research in the nearby town of Silchester, where the Roman city walls and amphitheatre are now actively preserved and open to the public.

“We are hoping that this new phase of research will provide insights into what life and landscape was like beyond the city walls and how that enabled the establishment of this important urban centre.”

The field team, headed up by Nick Pankhurst and Dan Wheeler, will be digging sections through the Pamber Forest enclosures and taking samples for more detailed laboratory analysis.

And radiocarbon dating and analysis of organic remains excavated in the project will also provide detailed data on the timing of events as people changed the ancient ecosystem.

Pamber Forest covers 480 acres of land between Basingstoke and Deane, Newbury and Reading and is owned by the Englefield Estate.

Head of forestry at the estate, Richard Edwards, said: “Our involvement, as stewards of the woodland with the wildlife trust, is to ensure that any research work is carried out sensitively.

“Our hope is that the ongoing studies by the team at Reading University’s archaeology department will enhance our understanding of this ancient woodland.”