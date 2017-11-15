Service station would be an ‘important rest stop’ for M3

A new motorway service station with a 100-room hotel and a coffee shop could be built in Basingstoke.

The proposals have been submitted for land to the south of junction 6 of the M3.

The plans include a hotel, drive-thru Costa, petrol station, shop and parking for cars, coaches, motorcycles and caravans.

The scheme would also involve alterations to the roundabout and slip roads on the current junction.

Developers Moto Hospitality are seeking public opinion by November 23, with a decision expected by February.

Property director Mark Franks said: “This proposed service area will provide an important rest stop for what is a major route.

“In addition to providing that much-needed facility, our plans will bring many new jobs as well as helping to secure investment in the local economy. We are delighted to consult with the people of Basingstoke and look forward to hearing their thoughts on the plans.”

Moto Hospitality has said the proposal will create 215 permanent jobs, as well as more in the construction phase of the project.

The site will cover 21.34 hectares of land and will provide 615 car spaces, 50 light goods vehicle spaces, 24 motorcycle spaces and 18 caravan spaces.

Following a consultation in July, the hospitality company changed the colour scheme of the main building to merge more easily with the chalkland background.

The number of trees to be planted to landscape the site was also increased to 8,500 from 1,300.

Concerns have been raised over whether this development would take away land that could be developed for new housing, and over the disruption caused by the alterations to the adjoining roundabout on the M3 and its slip roads to form an access point.

There have also been doubts raised about the need for the development, particularly because of the existing services at Winchester and Fleet.

To comment on the plans, visit https://planning.basingstoke.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search for the planning reference code 17/03487/FUL.