Serving up new dining area

An Odiham independent school is being revamped with a fresh new kitchen and dining area.

The refurbishment and extension of the catering facilities at Lord Wandsworth College will cost £3.5million and is due to be completed by November.

Headmaster Adam Williams said: “The new dining hall will be a fantastic modern venue that will be enjoyed by the 650 pupils that the college will educate and its teaching staff, and provide state of the art kitchen facilities for the in-house catering team.”

The new facility will feature contemporary dining areas and a glass walled extension overlooking a converted courtyard seating area.

Contractors Amiri Construction are no strangers to the campus.

In 2003, they completed the construction of a £625,000 music and drama block followed by a £1.6m teaching and learning space in 2011.

Amiri’s director Mark Vincent said: “The specialist work within the education sector has contributed over £70m in project values for both private and state

funded schools, colleges and universities.”

Mancon project management architect Rollo Malcom-Green, said the existing brick building will receive external renovations with “even the metal water down pipes” re-used ensuring the original character of the building is retained.