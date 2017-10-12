Set sail in The Anvil’s magical pantomime

All children, except one, grow up – but this Christmas everyone can be a child as they take the second star to the right and fly far away with the mischievous Peter Pan.

Follow Wendy, John and Michael Darling as they meet Tiger Lily and the Indians, the Lost Boys, and the impish Tinker Bell.

Boo and hiss as the evil pirate Captain Hook and his motley crew take on the children – but beware of the crocodile that ticks!

Andrew Agnew (CBeebies’ Balamory) plays Smee as well as taking on the role of director.

Gary Turner (Emmerdale, Peter Pan 2011 and 2006) makes a welcome return as Captain Hook, a role he has played twice at The Anvil, while West End performer Jessica Punch takes the title role of Peter Pan.

Taking to the stage will also be young people from the North Hampshire Academy of Dance, Basingstoke Academy of Dancing, Theatre 4 Kids and JG Dance.

One of the most famous and best-loved children’s stories, Peter Pan has been enjoyed by generations for over a hundred years.

Ticket prices for Peter Pan vary depending on performance. Concession discounts are available on certain performances.

Fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan at The Anvil from Thursday, December 14 to Sunday, January 7.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.