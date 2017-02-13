Seventh heaven and late woe for Bison in Hull double header

Basingstoke Bison put in two Jekyll and Hyde performances against the same side over the weekend.

The Herd put in a superb showing reminiscent to one during last year’s title charge on Saturday night as they hammered nearest rivals the Hull Pirates 7-1 at home.

But after being inspired to that clear win by Vanya Antonov’s four goals at the Basingstoke Arena, the Stampede were far less dangerous 24 hours later in Yorkshire in a 3-2 loss.

Hull went into the double-header as the next team down from Bison in the English Premier League (EPL) standings, but found themselves a goal down to a fine Antonov finish with 4:20 on the clock.

And despite leaving a man high up the ice after that to offer a swift counter-attack against Basingstoke, the Pirates were 2-0 down before the end of the period, as Tomas Karpov scored past netminder Vlastimil Lakosil.

A second shorthanded goal of the night through Derek Roehl’s backhanded shot then made it 3-0 after the break, before Joshua Gent fired one back for Hull on 30:01.

But it was all Bison after that, as two more Antonov goals secured his hat trick before 40 minutes had even elapsed to stretch the lead to 5-1.

And powerplay goals from Rene Jarolin and Antonov in the final period then added even more gloss to a comprehensive win to hand the Herd all the momentum going into the reverse fixture.

Sunday’s road game turned out to be a much more tense affair, as neither side was able to breach the other’s defence until Lee Bonner snuck the puck past Tomas Hiadlovsky with 1:19 left of the opening period.

Ciaran Long then bagged a powerplay goal for Bison on 29:39 to bring the scores level, although less than two minutes then elapsed before Gent found the net for the second night in a row.

Basingstoke then claimed their second equaliser through skipper Aaron Connolly with 7:21 left to play, before the game took an unexpected twist five minutes from time as netminder Hiadlovsky was ejected for spearing.

And with back up goalie Dan Weller-Evans taking the Slovak’s place between the pipes, the Herd suffered late heartbreak, as Andrej Themar fired the puck home with just 37 seconds of the game remaining.

Basingstoke are next in acton on Wednesday night at the Guildford Flames.