Around 70 firefighters tackled a major fire at a barn in Kingsclere in the early hours of this morning.

Eight engines and several specialist vehicles rushed to deal with the blaze as it spread to other farm buildings.

No-one is believed to have been injured, and four bulls in a nearby field were led to safety.

Crews managed to stop the fire spreading to a nearby fertilizer storage tank.

It took around three hours for firefighters to bring the fire under control.