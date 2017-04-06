Seventy years of happiness for Constance and Edgar

A couple who met when he rescued her from a swimming pool celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary today, writes Jack Asbery.

Constance Collier, 90, and Edgar Collier, 92, got married 70 years ago.

The couple were hitched at St Olave’s Church in Rotherhithe, London, in 1947 after meeting during the Second World War.

Constance, who could not swim, jumped in at the deep end of a swimming pool and Edgar rescued her.

“I was 15 and he was 16 and a half, and we met occasionally once a week or something. As soon as he was 18 he was called up into the Second World War,” said Constance.

“We said goodbye and he went to do the last three years in the navy. The war finished and we were married.”

Constance recalls having to borrow a wedding dress from someone due to the scarcity of materials after the war.

She even made her own flowers, including the ones for the bridesmaids.

The couple then spent their honeymoon at Ramsgate at a bed and breakfast.

“On the last day, we had two and sixpence left and we bought a bit of carpet for that. We finished off with a bowl of chips,” said Edgar.

The Colliers are still very active and Constance believes the key to keeping independent is in the mind.

She said: “If you start thinking ‘poor old me, I can’t do this and I can’t do that’, then that’s the way your body goes. Your brain is telling you that and I tell it to shut up! Let’s get on with our lives.”

Constance has some advice for other couples looking to have a long and happy marriage.

“I think the main thing is a sense of humour – you’ve got to have a sense of humour. We’ve always had that.

“Sometimes if something ever happened, I’d make fun of him. But after a little while he’d laugh at it and it worked vice versa.”

The couple are planning to celebrate the occasion with a family meal.